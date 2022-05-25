Specialty chemical stock may rally over 50% as Yes Securities sees more upside

“The gradual pass-through is likely to continue over 1Q-2QFY23, with margins stabilizing by 2QFY23. Leveraging the additional capacity at Dahej and synergy from the acquisition of Unitop, Tristar and Romakk, Rossari, introduced new products across segments, leading to a volume growth of ~ 40% YoY during the FY22. Going ahead as well the growth momentum is likely to continued, along with improvement in margins," the note stated.