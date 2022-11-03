“Most importantly, around $100 mn CDMO revenue visibility by FY25-end remains unchanged. The share of fluorine-containing small molecules in the innovators’ pipeline is significantly higher at ~45% (vis-àvis 29% share in the novel drug approvals). We believe that NFIL is dealing with 7-8 of these innovators (either directly or indirectly), and a large part of the incremental business can come from existing clients," the brokerage said.