Specialty chemical stock turns ex-dividend today with a payout of ₹18 apiece
With a market valuation of ₹8,486.63 Cr, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. is a mid-cap company that engages in the specialty chemical industry. With an exclusive emphasis on serving the home and personal care industries, the firm is one of the top players in the field of surfactants and specialty care chemicals. An Indian MNC that produces more than 200 products is engaged in serving 1750+ clients in more than 80 countries. The company also announced a dividend of Rs. 18 per share for its eligible shareholders along with the announcement of its Q3FY23 earnings.
