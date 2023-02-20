Specialty chemical stock turns ex-dividend today with a payout of 18 apiece

Commenting on the performance Mr. U. Shekhar, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants Limited said, “This has been a good quarter for us. On the macro front, while global demand continues to remain uncertain, a significant improvement on the supply front has aided performance. India remains a bright spot for us. While the slowdown in Europe adversely impacted specialty volumes in this quarter, Q-O-Q improvement in AMET Volumes is a positive sign. As it is said 'Offense wins Games but Defence wins Championships'; this year continues to test our defence. Despite the multifold challenges, your company has delivered its highest EBITDA and Net Profit in this Quarter. A robust business model, strong risk management practices, judicious price calls along with experience in handling such volatility has enabled us to deliver this. To summarize, while subsiding inflation along with improving supply side factors offer a ray of hope, global pickup in consumption holds the key now."