Specialty chemical stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.27 Cr in 15 years: Buy?5 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:37 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹11,728.51 crore, Balaji Amines Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the chemical industry.
Listen to this article
With a market capitalization of ₹11,728.51 crore, Balaji Amines Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. Methylamines, ethylamines, derivatives of specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical excipients are among the products that Balaji Amines Ltd. specialises in manufacturing. One of India's top producers of aliphatic amines is also Balaji Amines Limited (BAL). In a long-term investment of 15 years, this specialty chemical stock has made investors crorepati. It is one of the multibagger stocks that stock market observers have seen, let’s know-how.