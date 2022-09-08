With a market capitalization of ₹11,728.51 crore, Balaji Amines Ltd. is a mid-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. Methylamines, ethylamines, derivatives of specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical excipients are among the products that Balaji Amines Ltd. specialises in manufacturing. One of India's top producers of aliphatic amines is also Balaji Amines Limited (BAL). In a long-term investment of 15 years, this specialty chemical stock has made investors crorepati. It is one of the multibagger stocks that stock market observers have seen, let’s know-how.

Share price history of Balaji Amines

The shares of Balaji Amines Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹3,624.95 apiece level, up by 5.54% from the previous close of ₹3,434.75. The stock price climbed from ₹28.42 on April 5, 2007, to the current market price, representing a multiple-bagger return and an all-time high of 12,654.93%. As a result, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 15 years ago in the shares of Balaji Amines Ltd, then it would now be worth ₹1.27 Cr. The stock price has gone up from ₹383.30 on September 15, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 845.72% and an approximate CAGR of 56.75%. As a result, if an investor had purchased the stock for ₹1 lakh five years ago, it would today be worth ₹9.45 lakh.

The stock has dropped 16.08% over the last year, and it has fallen 2.56% so far in 2022 on a YTD basis. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹5,223.55 on (15-September-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,692.75 on (07-March-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading at a discount of 30.60% from the high and 34.61% above the low. As of today’s closing price, the stock was last seen trading above the 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Q1FY23 results of Balaji Amines

On a consolidated basis, the company reported net revenue of ₹674.86 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹453.35 Cr recorded in Q1FY22, representing a YoY growth of 48.86%. The company's EBITDA climbed by 52.11% YoY from ₹144.29 Cr in Q1FY22 to ₹219.48 Cr in the quarter ended June 2022. The company's Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped 54.81% YoY from ₹134.62 Cr in Q1FY22 to ₹208.40 Cr in Q1FY23. The company reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹204.98 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹131.48 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year, which represents a YoY growth of 55.90%. The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) or net profit grew by 51.99% YoY from ₹97.40 Cr recorded in Q1FY22 to ₹148.04 Cr in Q1FY23. EPS climbed to ₹37.95 in June 2022 compared to ₹27.90 in June 2021.

On a standalone basis, the company reported net sales of ₹517.47 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹395.67 Cr reported in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 30.78%. EBITDA jumped 13.37% YoY from ₹116.92 Cr in Q1FY22 to ₹132.55 Cr in Q1FY23 and PBT grew by 13.37% YoY from ₹109.50 Cr recorded in Q1FY22 to ₹124.14 Cr in Q1FY23. Whereas, PAT rises 13.27% YoY from ₹81.81 Cr in Q1FY22 to ₹92.67 Cr in Q1FY23.

The company has said in its financial report that “Our capex for DMC plant under Phase 1 of our 90-acre Greenfield Project (Unit IV) is almost complete and we hope to commence operations by the end of Aug 2022. With some refinements in the manufacturing process, this plant will have capacity to manufacture about 15,000 tons of DMC per annum. This will also result in annual production capacity of 15,000 tons per annum of Propylene Glycol. At peak capacity utilization, this new plant will be able to generate revenue of Rs. 250 to 300 crore per annum."

“Our new Acetonitrile plant, we plan to undertake production through a new upgraded technology, where we envisage to have cost advantage, which will enable us to withstand higher prices of acetic acid and shall lead to healthy operating margins. This plant is likely to get commissioned by the mid of FY24. Over medium to long term we foresee a substantial demand for this product as ‘China Plus One’ strategy takes centre stage and the PLI incentives provided by the Government of India gives further impetus leading to substantial capex by pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies. We expect to witness an increase in capacity utilization for our legacy products in FY23. We expect substantial improvement in volume offtake in FY23 from improved capacity utilization at our Ethylamines (new plant), DMF and Acetonitrile plants as well capacity additions on account of our new DMC plant," said the company in its investor presentation report.

Should you buy the shares of Balaji Amines Ltd (BAL)?

The research analysts of the broking firm CD Equisearch Pvt Ltd have said that “The stock currently trades at 24.5x FY23e EPS of Rs. 140.94 and 19.8x FY24e EPS of Rs. 174.69. Factoring in some stagnation in pharma demand amidst fears of recession in advances economies, we have cut our FY23 EPS estimates by 6.4%. However, diversification of its product portfolio has helped in averting friction from demand disruptions to raw material availability to fire in DMF plant. Growth in the current fiscal would be primarily on account of ramp-up in utilization of EDA ethylamines, and capacity additions from the new DMC plant. Balaji’s process specialization in amines and increasing integration of its products lends no small competitive advantage. Balancing odds, we retain our ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a revised target of Rs. 4542 (previous target: ₹3916) based on 26x FY24 earnings."

“We believe its stronger product mix, ongoing healthy pricing realisations across the majority of its products and rise in the operational leverage owing to surge in volume offtake were the main drivers of the improvement in operating margins. Its defined capex plans will add fuel to the growth story in the coming years. At a CMP of INR 3,557, BAL is trading at a P/E valuation of 24.91x/19.38x FY23E/24E earnings. We maintain ‘BUY’ recommendation and apply P/E multiple of 23.5x (unchanged) to its FY24E earnings with the same target price of INR 4,313," said the research analysts of the broking firm KRChoksey Research.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.