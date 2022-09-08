Specialty chemical stock turns 1 lakh to 1.27 Cr in 15 years: Buy?

“Our new Acetonitrile plant, we plan to undertake production through a new upgraded technology, where we envisage to have cost advantage, which will enable us to withstand higher prices of acetic acid and shall lead to healthy operating margins. This plant is likely to get commissioned by the mid of FY24. Over medium to long term we foresee a substantial demand for this product as ‘China Plus One’ strategy takes centre stage and the PLI incentives provided by the Government of India gives further impetus leading to substantial capex by pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies. We expect to witness an increase in capacity utilization for our legacy products in FY23. We expect substantial improvement in volume offtake in FY23 from improved capacity utilization at our Ethylamines (new plant), DMF and Acetonitrile plants as well capacity additions on account of our new DMC plant," said the company in its investor presentation report.