Chemical stocks have remained largely range bound in the last three to four months while other sectors witnessed sharp profit taking from higher levels. However, after a round of consolidation, a fresh up move is likely to be seen in chemical stocks, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.

“Stocks like Navin Fluorine International Limited (NFIL) are moving out of the hurdle of ₹3,950 levels. The price distribution is also suggesting limited downward movement in the stock," the note stated.

From a delivery perspective, the last couple of weeks saw above average delivery as the stock witnessed strong reversal from ₹3,500 levels. Furthermore, the Z score remained in the positive territory suggesting increased delivery volume along with recent upsides suggesting strong hands are accumulating the stock, the brokerage highlighted.

The brokerage has Buy rating on Navin Fluorine shares in range of ₹3950-3,985 with a target price of ₹4,625 and stop loss ₹3,610 with a time frame of up to three months. The specialty chemical stock has rallied over 64% in a year's period, whereas the counter is down about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Shares of Navin Fluorine surged over 8% in last five trading sessions.

“Both 30 day and 60 day volatility continued to remain higher and far away from each other indicating trending move of the stock. Going ahead, we expect 30 day volatility to decline further from current levels, which may provide steady momentum," said ICICI Securities in a note.

Navin Fluorine operates integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with manufacturing locations at Surat and Dahej and Dewas, according to its website. It has four main strategic business units: Refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, speciality fluorides and contract research and manufacturing services.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.