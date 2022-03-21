Specialty chemical stock surges 8% in 5 days. ICICI Securities has 'Buy' tag

The brokerage has Buy rating on Navin Fluorine shares in range of ₹3950-3,985 with a target price of ₹4,625 and stop loss ₹3,610 with a time frame of up to three months. The specialty chemical stock has rallied over 64% in a year's period, whereas the counter is down about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Shares of Navin Fluorine surged over 8% in last five trading sessions.