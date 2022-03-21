Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Specialty chemical stock surges 8% in 5 days. ICICI Securities has 'Buy' tag

Specialty chemical stock surges 8% in 5 days. ICICI Securities has 'Buy' tag

Navin Fluorine shares are up about 64% in a year
1 min read . 01:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The specialty chemical stock has rallied more than 64% in a year's period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chemical stocks have remained largely range bound in the last three to four months while other sectors witnessed sharp profit taking from higher levels. However, after a round of consolidation, a fresh up move is likely to be seen in chemical stocks, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.

Chemical stocks have remained largely range bound in the last three to four months while other sectors witnessed sharp profit taking from higher levels. However, after a round of consolidation, a fresh up move is likely to be seen in chemical stocks, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.

“Stocks like Navin Fluorine International Limited (NFIL) are moving out of the hurdle of 3,950 levels. The price distribution is also suggesting limited downward movement in the stock," the note stated.

“Stocks like Navin Fluorine International Limited (NFIL) are moving out of the hurdle of 3,950 levels. The price distribution is also suggesting limited downward movement in the stock," the note stated.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

From a delivery perspective, the last couple of weeks saw above average delivery as the stock witnessed strong reversal from 3,500 levels. Furthermore, the Z score remained in the positive territory suggesting increased delivery volume along with recent upsides suggesting strong hands are accumulating the stock, the brokerage highlighted.

The brokerage has Buy rating on Navin Fluorine shares in range of 3950-3,985 with a target price of 4,625 and stop loss 3,610 with a time frame of up to three months. The specialty chemical stock has rallied over 64% in a year's period, whereas the counter is down about 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. Shares of Navin Fluorine surged over 8% in last five trading sessions.

“Both 30 day and 60 day volatility continued to remain higher and far away from each other indicating trending move of the stock. Going ahead, we expect 30 day volatility to decline further from current levels, which may provide steady momentum," said ICICI Securities in a note.

Navin Fluorine operates integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with manufacturing locations at Surat and Dahej and Dewas, according to its website. It has four main strategic business units: Refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, speciality fluorides and contract research and manufacturing services.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!