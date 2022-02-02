Chemical stocks are witnessing renewed buying interest after a shallow retracement of the last three to four months. Shares of Navin Fluorine has been an outperformer within the chemical space maintaining higher peak and higher trough in all time frames, highlighted domestic brokerage house and research firm ICICI Securities.

Navin Fluorine shares are currently on the cusp of generating a breakout above the last five month’s broad range ( ₹4329-3203) and the base of the entire consolidation is at the 52 weeks EMA (currently at 3477). This signals strength and offers a fresh entry opportunity," the brokerage note stated.

It has a Buy rating on the specialty chemical stock with a target price of ₹4,835 apiece with stop loss of ₹3,898 and time frame of up to three months. The stock has surged over 68% in a year's period whereas it is up 14% in the last six months.

ICICI Securities expects the specialty chemical stock to extend the current up move and head towards ₹4,835 levels in the coming month as it is the 161.8% external retracement of the recent breather ( ₹4329-3500).

“In a smaller time frame the stock has retraced its previous 20 session’s corrective decline (4329-3500) in just five sessions. A faster retracement in less than half the time interval signal a robust price structure," the note added.

Navin Fluorine International operates one of the largest integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with manufacturing locations at Surat and Dahej in Western India and Dewas in Central India.

The brokerage expects the company to generate FCF to the tune of at least around 10% of sales. This would aid the company in future organic growth towards high RoCE generating business and thereby can help it get better valuations in the long run, it said.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

