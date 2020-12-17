Specialty chemicals company Laxmi Organics files for 800 crore IPO

Laxmi Organics, a leading manufacturer of acetyl intermediates and specialty intermediates, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to raise ₹800 crore. According to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi, the initial public offer (IPO) is a fresh issuance aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of face value of ₹2 each by promoter selling shareholder Yellow Stone Trust aggregating to ₹300 crore.

The chemical specialty company will utilise the net proceeds from the issue to fund its capital expenditure planned towards setting up a manufacturing facility for fluorospecialty chemicals, working capital requirements, purchase of plant and machinery, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding, upgrading existing units besides general corporate purposes.

Another specialty chemical maker, Surat-based Anupam Rasayan also plans to file its draft IPO papers soon, looking to raise up to ₹750-800 crore.

Unlisted specialty chemical makers are looking to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming months, after market investors showed a distinct preference for such firms. Laxmi Organic's plans to go-to-market takes steam after the recent success and fund-raising by specialty chemical companies like Rossari Biotech and Chemcon Specialty Chemicals which were subscribed almost 80 times and 149 times respectively.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are appointed as book running lead managers to the issue.

Laxmi Organics has a diverse product portfolio into varied chemistries in specialty intermediates. It is among the largest manufacturers of ethyl acetate in India with a market share of approximately 30%.





