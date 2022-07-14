Are specialty chemicals stocks set for a rebound? Top picks here2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM IST
- Galaxy Surfactants, Vinati Organics and NOCIL remain Motilal Oswal's top stock picks in specialty chemicals space
The specialty chemical companies under brokerage Motilal Oswal's Universe have spent a cumulative ₹44 billion in capex during FY20-22 and are expected to spend another ₹54 billion during FY23-24, , setting the stage for the next leg of growth, said the brokerage in a note.