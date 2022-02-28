Top picks: 3 specialty chemicals stocks to buy as recommended by Motilal Oswal

With the Indian tyre industry likely to grow by 15-17% in volume terms in FY22E, tyre companies are planning to ramp up production with a planned capex of ₹200 billion over the next three years. As per the brokerage, the debottlenecking activity would be carried out at NOCIL’s existing unit in the near term, even as it evaluates its plans for the next three-to-five years, therefore, it has maintained its buy rating on the specialty chemical stock.