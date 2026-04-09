Over the past few years, India’s specialty chemicals sector has quietly transformed into one of the most compelling structural growth stories, riding on the powerful tailwinds of the China+1 strategy, supply chain realignment, and increasing global dependence on Indian manufacturers.
Top 5 beaten-down specialty chemicals stocks to watch
SummarySpecialty chemical stocks have seen sharp corrections from their highs, but strong fundamentals keep them on investors’ watchlists.
Over the past few years, India’s specialty chemicals sector has quietly transformed into one of the most compelling structural growth stories, riding on the powerful tailwinds of the China+1 strategy, supply chain realignment, and increasing global dependence on Indian manufacturers.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More