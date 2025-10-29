Mint Market
Subscribe

Spice Lounge Food Works to acquire Rightfest Hospitality; weighs buying majority stake in Blackstone Management

Spice Lounge share price has rallied 21% in one month and 30% in three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 321% in six months and has delivered multibagger returns of 400% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Ankit Gohel
Published29 Oct 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Spice Lounge Food Works share price has jumped by a staggering 3,960% over the past five years.
Spice Lounge Food Works share price has jumped by a staggering 3,960% over the past five years.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price will be in focus on Wednesday after the company’s board of directors approved expansion into luxury hospitality with the acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality LLP, and evaluated buying a majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC.

Advertisement

In the previous trading session on Tuesday, Spice Lounge Food Works share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit of 47.52 apiece on the BSE.

The Board of Directors of Spice Lounge Food Works held its meeting on October 28 to consider and approve two key proposals for expansion into luxury hospitality.

Acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality LLP

The board of directors of Spice Lounge Food Works passed a resolution for acquisition of 100% stake in M/s Rightfest Hospitality. The acquisition of shares is likely to be completed within 12 months from the date of execution of the agreements.

Rightfest Hospitality LLP operates acclaimed lifestyle venues such as SALUD, Goa and XORA Bar & Kitchen, Hyderabad.

Advertisement
Also Read | Stocks to watch: L&T, HPCL, BEML among 10 shares in focus today

“The acquisition is of strategic nature inter alia results in growth opportunities in line with horizontal business expansion and revenue growth. This underscores SLFWL’s commitment to expanding beyond culinary excellence into the premium nightlife and experiential entertainment domain, tapping into a sector witnessing rapid growth across metros and tourist destinations,” said Spice Lounge Food Works.

The Board of directors of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd has authorised Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela to oversee and conclude the acquisition process and related formalities in consultation with the committee formed in this regard, it added.

Potential acquisition of majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC

The company’s board also authorized Chairman Mohan Babu Karjela to evaluate a potential majority stake acquisition in Blackstone Management LLC.

Advertisement

“Mohan Babu Karjela has been empowered to negotiate investment terms, and conclude the transaction in consultation with legal, financial, and strategic advisors,” said the company.

Also Read | Q2 results 2025: L&T, HPCL, RailTel among firms to declare earnings today

Spice Lounge Share Price Performance

Spice Lounge share price has rallied 21% in one month and 30% in three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 321% in six months and has delivered multibagger returns of 400% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past five years, Spice Lounge Food Works shares have jumped by a staggering 3,960%.

On Tuesday, Spice Lounge Food Works share price ended 5% higher at 47.52 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
Shalimar AgenciesSmallcap StocksMultibagger Stock
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSpice Lounge Food Works to acquire Rightfest Hospitality; weighs buying majority stake in Blackstone Management
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks