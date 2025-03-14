SpiceJet Block Deal: Promoter Ajay Singh sells 1.15 crore shares worth ₹52 crore; stock tanks 6%

SpiceJet share price plunged more than 6% on Thursday, extending its slide for the fourth consecutive session. SpiceJet shares declined as much as 6.38% to ₹45.48 apiece on the BSE. In the past four sessions, SpiceJet shares have dropped nearly 10%.
SpiceJet shares saw a block deal during Thursday’s trading session, wherein its promoter Ajay Singh sold a significant number of company’s shares.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of aviation carrier SpiceJet sold 1,15,38,462 shares of SpiceJet, representing 0.89% stake in the company, via block deals on March 13, according to official data available on the BSE.
Singh sold SpiceJet shares at an average price of ₹45.34 per share, taking the total transaction value to ₹52 crore.
SpiceJet promoters held a 29.13% stake in the airline as of December 31, 2024, according to the company’s shareholding pattern on BSE. Ajay Singh held 22.9% stake, Ajay Singh HUF held 3.54%, while Kalpana Singh and Spice Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. held 0.02% and 2.67% stake, respectively, in the airline.
Public shareholders owned the remaining 70.87% stake in SpiceJet at the end of December 2024.
SpiceJet share price has fallen over 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and the airline stock has dropped 36.5% in the past six months. SpiceJet shares have fallen 10% in one year, but have gained 32% in two years.
SpiceJet stock hit a 52-week high of ₹79.90 apiece on November 16, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹39.91 February 18, 2025.
On Thursday, SpiceJet share price closed 6.38% lower at ₹45.48 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of ₹5,829.11 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.