SpiceJet Block Deal: Promoter Ajay Singh sells 1.15 crore shares worth ₹52 crore; stock tanks 6%

SpiceJet share price plunged more than 6% on Thursday, extending its slide for the fourth consecutive session. SpiceJet shares declined as much as 6.38% to ₹45.48 apiece on the BSE. In the past four sessions, SpiceJet shares have dropped nearly 10%.

SpiceJet shares saw a block deal during Thursday’s trading session, wherein its promoter Ajay Singh sold a significant number of company’s shares.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of aviation carrier SpiceJet sold 1,15,38,462 shares of SpiceJet, representing 0.89% stake in the company, via block deals on March 13, according to official data available on the BSE.

Singh sold SpiceJet shares at an average price of ₹45.34 per share, taking the total transaction value to ₹52 crore.

SpiceJet promoters held a 29.13% stake in the airline as of December 31, 2024, according to the company’s shareholding pattern on BSE. Ajay Singh held 22.9% stake, Ajay Singh HUF held 3.54%, while Kalpana Singh and Spice Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. held 0.02% and 2.67% stake, respectively, in the airline.

Public shareholders owned the remaining 70.87% stake in SpiceJet at the end of December 2024.

SpiceJet Stock Price Trend SpiceJet share price has fallen over 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and the airline stock has dropped 36.5% in the past six months. SpiceJet shares have fallen 10% in one year, but have gained 32% in two years.

SpiceJet stock hit a 52-week high of ₹79.90 apiece on November 16, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹39.91 February 18, 2025.

On Thursday, SpiceJet share price closed 6.38% lower at ₹45.48 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of ₹5,829.11 crore.