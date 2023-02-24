SpiceJet Board to meet again on 27 Feb to mull fund raising
- SpiceJet's Board will also discuss issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis for conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company
No-frills airline SpiceJet on Friday said the company has rescheduled its board meeting to Monday, 27 February to consider raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.
