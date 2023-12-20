SpiceJet board to meet on January 10 to finalise preferential allotment

SpiceJet today announced that the board is set to meet on January 10, 2024, to finalise the preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. On December 12, the company's board approved raising fresh capital amounting to ₹2,241.5 crore, aimed at fortifying the company's financial standing and facilitating investments in growth initiatives.

As per the company's regulatory filing today, SpiceJet plans to allocate a total of 31,83,00,000 equity shares at an issue price of ₹50 each to 58 entities. Additionally, the company will allot 13,00,00,000 warrants with an option to apply for and receive an equivalent number of equity shares on a preferential basis, to five entities at an issue price of ₹50 each.

The filing further reveals that the promoter and promoter group's shareholding is expected to decrease from 56.49% to 38.55% if the aforementioned equity is issued to the 58 entities. However, if the warrants issued to the other five entities are converted into equity, the shareholding of the promoter and promoter group will further reduce to 34.13%, according to the company's exchange filing.

SpiceJet said the preferential issuance of securities will be made to various investors, including Elara India Opportunities Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund, Mahapatra Universal Ltd., Nexus Global Fund, Prabhudas Lilladher, and Resonance Opportunities Fund.

In August, SpiceJet allocated more than 48 million shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues totaling ₹2.31 billion (about $28 million).

Meanwhile, in the last trading session, the company's shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹69.20 apiece after the company said it had expressed interest in acquiring Go First.

Go First filed for bankruptcy in May this year after reporting a loss due to "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half of its 54 Airbus A320neos. Notably, an Indian airline has voluntarily applied for bankruptcy protection to renegotiate its contracts and debt for the first time.

SpiceJet's domestic market share rose to 6.2% in November from 5% in October. In passenger load factor or capacity utilisation for November, SpiceJet witnessed the highest level at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October.

For the September quarter (Q2 FY24), the company reported a net loss of ₹428 crore. This marked a significant improvement compared to the net loss of ₹835 crore in Q2 FY23, primarily attributed to a decrease in expenses.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

