SpiceJet board to meet on January 10 to finalise preferential allotment
SpiceJet today announced that the board is set to meet on January 10, 2024, to finalise the preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. On December 12, the company's board approved raising fresh capital amounting to ₹2,241.5 crore, aimed at fortifying the company's financial standing and facilitating investments in growth initiatives.
