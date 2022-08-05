Spicejet, EaseMyTrip Thai sales agreement lift shares of both companies2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- EaseMyTrip Thai signs an exclusive General Sales Agreement with SpiceJet Airline to sell, promote and market passenger tickets
Listen to this article
Stock market today: Shares of Spicejet and tech company EseMyTrip shot up in early morning deals on Friday after both the companies announced to enter general sales agreement. Spicejet shares today opened upside and hit intraday high of ₹51.35 apiece levels, logging more than 7 per cent rise in early morning deals. Likewise, EaseMyTrip share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit 434.45 per share levels, recording more than 3 per cent rise from previous session close.