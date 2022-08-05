Spicejet, EaseMyTrip Thai sales agreement lift shares of both companies

This is the first time that EaseMyTrip Thai, is entering in such an arrangement for two years exclusively with SpiceJet as a strategic intervention which is an attempt for both the companies to expand in its services in Thai Market. Under this arrangement, EaseMyTrip will be exclusively responsible for SpiceJet’s ticket operations in the territory that will help Thai customers to avail the services of SpiceJet. Additionally, all the travel agents have to route their business through EaseMyTrip for buying tickets of SpiceJet from Thailand.