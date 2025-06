SpiceJet reported its first annual profit in seven years with a net profit of ₹48 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, from a loss of ₹404 crore in the previous year, the airline informed on June 14. The total revenue of QY25 stood at ₹6,736 crore, a 20.7% drop from ₹8,497 crore revenue in FY24.