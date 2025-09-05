SpiceJet Q1 Results: Airline posts ₹234 crore net loss vs profit YoY; revenue drops 36% — Details here

SpiceJet Q1 Results: Indian airline operator, SpiceJet, on Friday, 5 September 2025, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year ended 2025-26, according to an exchange filing. The airline recorded a net loss of ₹234 crore in the first quarter, compared to a net profit in the same period a year ago.
SpiceJet earned a net profit of ₹158.18 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, according to the consolidated financial statements.
The company filings released on Friday also show that the airline's revenue from its core operations witnessed a nearly 36% drop to ₹1,059.88 crore in the April-June quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,646.21 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
However, the consolidated filing data also showed that the total expenses for the April to June quarter witnessed a 25% fall to ₹1,435.04 crore, compared to ₹1,919.58 crore in the same period a year ago.
Even on a standalone basis, SpiceJet incurred a net loss of ₹235.08 crore as of the quarter ended June 2025 for the financial year 2025-26.
SpiceJet's share price closed 1.6% lower at ₹34.45 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹35.01 at the previous market close. The company announced its April-June quarter results after the market operating hours on 5 September 2025.
Shares of the airline company have lost more than 35% over the last five years and are down 45.31% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, SpiceJet's stock has dropped 38.94% in 2025, but are trading 1.15% higher in the last one-month period.
However, the shares of the company have lost 6.44% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.
According to the data collected from the BSE website, the shares of the airline have hit their 52-week high level at ₹79.90 on 16 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹31.25 on 11 August 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹4,416.45 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 5 September 2025.
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
