SpiceJet Q1 Results: Airline posts ₹234 crore net loss vs profit YoY; revenue drops 36% — Details here

SpiceJet Q1 Results: Indian airline operator, SpiceJet, on Friday, 5 September 2025, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year ended 2025-26, according to an exchange filing. The airline recorded a net loss of ₹234 crore in the first quarter, compared to a net profit in the same period a year ago.

SpiceJet earned a net profit of ₹158.18 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, according to the consolidated financial statements.

The company filings released on Friday also show that the airline's revenue from its core operations witnessed a nearly 36% drop to ₹1,059.88 crore in the April-June quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,646.21 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, the consolidated filing data also showed that the total expenses for the April to June quarter witnessed a 25% fall to ₹1,435.04 crore, compared to ₹1,919.58 crore in the same period a year ago.

Even on a standalone basis, SpiceJet incurred a net loss of ₹235.08 crore as of the quarter ended June 2025 for the financial year 2025-26.

SpiceJet Share Price Trend SpiceJet's share price closed 1.6% lower at ₹34.45 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹35.01 at the previous market close. The company announced its April-June quarter results after the market operating hours on 5 September 2025.

Shares of the airline company have lost more than 35% over the last five years and are down 45.31% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, SpiceJet's stock has dropped 38.94% in 2025, but are trading 1.15% higher in the last one-month period.

However, the shares of the company have lost 6.44% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

According to the data collected from the BSE website, the shares of the airline have hit their 52-week high level at ₹79.90 on 16 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹31.25 on 11 August 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹4,416.45 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 5 September 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee