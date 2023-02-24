SpiceJet Q3 profit surges five-fold to ₹110 cr as air travel grows; stock up nearly 14%
- Shares of SpiceJet surged nearly 14 per cent to ₹40.30 apiece in late afternoon trade on the NSE today
SpiceJet Ltd reported a nearly five-fold surge in third-quarter profit on Friday, as the embattled low-cost carrier benefited from soaring demand for air travel. The airline operator said its profit rose to ₹110 crore for the three months ended 31 December, as against ₹42.46 crore, a year earlier.
