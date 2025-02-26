SpiceJet Q3 result: India's budget airline plyer flew back to positive territory, earning a profit of ₹25 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). In an exchange filing on February 26, the aviation player said its standalone net profit for Q3FY25 stood at ₹25 crore against a loss of ₹301.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. For the September quarter (Q3FY25), the company reported a loss of ₹441.7 crore.

However, revenue from operations for the December quarter declined 35 per cent year over year to ₹1,140.7 crore against ₹1,756.6 crore in the same quarter last year. In Q3FY25, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹817.1 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹210 crore against ₹3 crore. Excluding forex, the company's EBITDA stood at ₹316 crore versus ₹30 crore.

Achieving a positive net worth of ₹70 crore, the company claimed in its exchange filing that its net worth turned positive for the first time in a decade.

“This quarter’s performance is a testament to SpiceJet’s resilience and our relentless focus on financial and operational recovery. For the first time in a decade, the company has turned net worth positive – an important milestone that underscores the success of our turnaround strategy. The past is behind us, and we are now firmly focused on building a stronger, more resilient future for SpiceJet,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

The company said its ₹3,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) has significantly strengthened its financial position, enabling the resolution of major legacy liabilities, fleet expansion, and accelerated operational growth.

“The overwhelming response to our QIP and the trust of global investors, combined with operational resilience and financial discipline, has set the stage for sustained growth. We have significantly strengthened our balance sheet, resolved key disputes, and are continuously expanding our fleet. We are in discussions with OEMs for advanced deliveries of aircraft and are actively exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities,” said Singh.

During the quarter, the company achieved a passenger load factor (PLF) of 87 per cent. PLF is a key metric in the airline industry that measures how efficiently an airline fills available seating capacity.

The airline player's total passenger RASK (revenue per available seat kilometre), which measures the revenue generated per available seat per kilometre flown, stood at ₹4.57.



“Strong demand and effective network optimization are expected to drive double-digit growth in RASKs during the fourth quarter of FY25 compared to the previous year. This anticipated increase will not only enhance our revenue streams but also significantly improve our cash flows, contributing to the overall financial health of the company and enabling us to invest in key initiatives,” said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet share price trend SpiceJet shares ended 1.70 per cent higher at ₹47.97 ahead of its Q3 result on February 25. It hit a 52-week low of ₹39.91 on February 18 this year and a 52-week high of ₹79.90 on September 16 last year.

The small-cap stock has plunged nearly 30 per cent over the last year. On a monthly scale, the stock has been down since December.