SpiceJet share price dips 8% despite ₹26 crore profit in Q3FY25; here’s what Nuvama suggests

SpiceJet share price plunged over 8 per cent in Thursday's trading session despite the aviation company posting a ₹26 crore profit in Q3FY25. This represents a notable recovery from the ₹300 crore loss reported in the same period last year.
The low-cost airline credited its return to profitability to robust passenger demand, increased operational efficiency, and better yield management.
SpiceJet's total revenue climbed 35% year-on-year to ₹1,651 crore in Q3, while its passenger load factor (PLF) remained steady at 87 per cent, reflecting consistent occupancy levels.
In the quarter, the airline secured ₹3,000 crore from qualified institutional investors, boosting its liquidity. This fund infusion helped SpiceJet attain a net worth of ₹70 crore, marking its first positive balance in a decade.
“This quarter’s performance is a testament to SpiceJet’s resilience and our relentless focus on financial and operational recovery. For the first time in a decade, the company has turned net worth positive – an important milestone that underscores the success of our turnaround strategy. The past is behind us, and we are now firmly focused on building a stronger, more resilient future for SpiceJet,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.
Furthermore, the company earmarked ₹170 crore for restoring grounded aircraft to service, a key move to enhance capacity and optimize fleet utilization.
In Q3, Revenue Available Per Seat Kilometre (RASK) was ₹4.57. Moving forward, the airline expects sustained strong demand and network optimization to support double-digit growth in RASKs during Q4 of FY25 compared to the previous year.
Following the earnings announcement, shares of SpiceJet tumbled as much as 8.17% to the day's low of ₹44.05 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The stock opened at ₹48.06, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹47.97 but soon came under heavy selling pressure.
Brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained a ‘hold’ rating on the SpiceJet stock, however, it reduced the target price by 14 per cent to ₹52.
“We are cutting FY25E/26E EPS by 14%/13% and TP by 14% to INR52 (roll forward to Q3FY27) as we lower EV/EBITDAR multiple to 7x (from 9x, in-line with IndiGo) and lease rentals multiple to 6x (from 7x, in-line with IndiGo). Retain ‘HOLD’,” the brokerage firm said in a note.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.