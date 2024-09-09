SpiceJet share price gains 5% on debt restructuring agreement with Carlyle aviation

  • Stock Market today: SpiceJet share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Monday. The company has announced debt Restructuring agreement and Settlement with Carlyle Aviation

Ujjval Jauhari
Published9 Sep 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Trade Now
SpiceJet share price gains 5% on debt restructuring agreement
SpiceJet share price gains 5% on debt restructuring agreement

Stock Market today: SpiceJet share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Monday. The gain for SpiceJet share price was driven by the company has announcing debt Restructuring agreement and Settlement with Carlyle Aviation. The announcement was made post market hours on Friday.

The SpiceJet share price opened at 63.65 on the BSE on Monday, 3.56% higher than the previous days closing price of 61.46. The SpiceJet share price thereafter gained more than 5% to intraday highs of 64.86, marking gains of more than 5%.

Also Read | Deep Industries jumps 17% on order worth ₹1,402 crore from ONGC

The SpiceJet share price has gained almost 60% in last one year or various restructuring announcements.

SpiceJet On Friday had announced that it has made a Restructuring and Settlement with Carlyle Aviation.

Also Read | Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial, SpiceJet, Ola Electric, PNB Housing and more

Carlyle Aviation plans to purchase SpiceJet shares in order to settle a portion of its outstanding debt, which amounts to $137.68 million. SpiceJet's debt would be reduced to $97.51 million as a result of the restructuring exercise, with $40 million of Carlyle Aviation's debt being converted into equity.

 

Also Read | Here are two Ganesh Chaturthi stock picks by Geojit Financial Services

As per the release made by SpiceJet, the company and Carlyle Aviation Management Limited (“CAML”) have entered into a term sheet (“Term Sheet”) to restructure certain aircraft lease obligations of SpiceJet aggregating to $137.68 million (as of June 30, 2024), which upon settlement/waivers will be adjusted to $97.51 million (subject to further adjustments)/. The same are proposed to be restructured through issuance/purchase of securities, subject to compliance with applicable Indian law, approval of shareholders and execution of definitive agreement between the Parties.

SpiceJet share price also remains in focus as according to a PTI report, Ajay Singh, the chairman and promoter of SpiceJet, may be planning to sell off more than 10% of his ownership in the low-cost airline. According to the PTI news, Singh might sell up to 15% stake in company if the market stays favorable. Ajay Singh held more than 37% percent of SpiceJet's shares, according to the company's most recent holdings statistics.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSpiceJet share price gains 5% on debt restructuring agreement with Carlyle aviation

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.95
10:53 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-1.3 (-0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

279.85
10:53 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-3.8 (-1.34%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

297.50
10:53 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-11.4 (-3.69%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.10
10:53 AM | 9 SEP 2024
-0.55 (-0.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,164.40
10:48 AM | 9 SEP 2024
56.75 (5.12%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,187.85
10:47 AM | 9 SEP 2024
38.3 (3.33%)

Doms Industries

2,715.65
10:47 AM | 9 SEP 2024
84.65 (3.22%)

JSW Energy

731.50
10:48 AM | 9 SEP 2024
21.95 (3.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.09
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue