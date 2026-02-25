SpiceJet share price hits 10% lower circuit after block deal reports. Do you own?

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet share price slid 10%, hitting the lower circuit in Wednesday’s trading session on reports of a large block deal. The stock opened at ₹13.74 apiece on BSE in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹14.31 on Tuesday. Thereafter, the airline stock slumped to the day's low of ₹12.88.

According to a CNBC TV18 report, around 8.4% or 15 crore equity shares changed hands via multiple block deals, pressuring the stock. However, the buyers and sellers of the transaction were unknown. The trading volumes on the counter were almost 10 times higher than the two-week average of 186.06 lakh shares.

Mint could not independently verify this report. The block deal details are available on exchanges post-market hours.

SpiceJethas been falling for the past seven sessions straight, shedding over 32% during this period.

SpiceJet's recent business updates Earlier this month, on February 20, the low-cost carrier informed that the company has recorded a sharp improvement in its domestic market position, with its market share more than doubling from 1.9% in September 2025 to 4.3% in December 2025.

According to the exchange filing, the strong rebound was driven by a 56% expansion in capacity during Q3, supported by the induction of 16 aircraft during the quarter. The increase in flying translated into a wider network, improved schedules and stronger passenger traction across key markets.

Meanwhile, the company also informed the exchanges that it had received a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, marking another important step in the airline’s ongoing capacity expansion and network rebuilding efforts.

The airline doubled its capacity in the last quarter, with Available Seat Kilometres (ASKMs) rising from around 55 crore to 105 crore, reflecting a sharp increase in network strength. Building on this momentum, SpiceJet plans to more than double its capacity during the year, targeting 220 crore Available Seat Kilometres by Winter 2026, while operating over 300 daily flights across its network, the company said in another filing dated February 19.

SpiceJet Q3 results 2026 snapshot SpiceJet, meanwhile, had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹261.38 crore for the December quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹20.43 crore in the same period last year.

Total revenue from operations rose 14% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,408 crore in Q3FY26, up from ₹1,237 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, the loss narrowed from ₹621 crore in Q2FY26, supported by a 78% surge in topline compared with ₹792 crore recorded in the July–September quarter.

Meanwhile, expenses increased 9.3% YoY to ₹1,787 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,634 crore a year earlier, and were up 23% sequentially from ₹1,457 crore in Q2FY26.

SpiceJet share price trend SpiceJet share price has remained under pressure across time frames. The stock has shed 23% in the past five sessions and 44.55% in a month.

Looking at the broader trend, the stock has given negative returns by plunging over 64% in six months and 73% in a year.

