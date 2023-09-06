SpiceJet share price jumps 19% as NCLT asks airline to resolve issues with lessors2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 02:23 PM IST
SpiceJet share price surges 19 per cent on BSE after NCLT asks the company to resolve issues with lessors.
SpiceJet share price continued witnessing traction as it surged as much as 19 per cent in intraday day on BSE on Wednesday, a day after the company said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday (September 5) asked it to resolve its issues with lessors. The court, which also verbally asked the airline to offer shares to the lessor, deferred the matter for 15 September.
