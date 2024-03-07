SpiceJet share price jumps 5% after resolution of ₹413 crore dispute. Do you own?
SpiceJet today announced the successful resolution of a $49.8 million ( ₹413 Crore) dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd
Stock market today: SpiceJet shares have been under bulls' attention since early morning deals. SpiceJet share price today opened upside at ₹62 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹65.40 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday gain of around 5.50 percent within few hours of stock market opening bell. According to stock market experts, SpiceJet share price is rising today as the aviation company has resolved ₹413 crore dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd. SpiceJet declared to resolve the dispute in an exchange filing on Thursday.
