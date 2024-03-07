Stock market today: SpiceJet shares have been under bulls' attention since early morning deals. SpiceJet share price today opened upside at ₹62 apiece and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹65.40 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday gain of around 5.50 percent within few hours of stock market opening bell. According to stock market experts, SpiceJet share price is rising today as the aviation company has resolved ₹413 crore dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd. SpiceJet declared to resolve the dispute in an exchange filing on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked about the reason for rise in SpiceJet shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The aviation company has decalred to have resolved ₹413 croer dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd. This is a big fundamental development for the aviation company as it would strengthen its balance sheet in upcoming quarters. In fact, the company has recently resolved some other disputes as well. It recently resolved a dispute (though small inn size) with the aircraft leasing company, which was subjudice in the Delhi High Court. So, this rise in SpiceJet shares should be seen as a thumbs up to such positive developments."

SpiceJet share price target On the outlook of SpiceJet shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive4 Director at Choice Broking said, “SpiceJet shares are in ₹55 to ₹75 range. One can hold the scrip for ₹75 target maintiang a buy-on-dips strategy till the stock is sustaininig above ₹55 apiece level. On breaching ₹75 hurdle, the stock may become highly bullish. But, one must maintain stop loss at ₹55 while holding or making any position in SpiceJet shares."

Trigger for Spiecejet shares SpiceJet Ltd today announced the successful resolution of a $49.8 million ( ₹413 Crore) dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd. This settlement marks a significant milestone for SpiceJet, resulting in substantial cost savings and further strengthening of the Company’s balance sheet. The settlement with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd. will result in savings of $48 million ( ₹398 Crore) for SpiceJet. As part of the agreement, SpiceJet will acquire two airframes, enhancing the airline's fleet and operational capabilities.

This settlement marks the third major resolution for SpiceJet following its recent fundraising. These successful settlements have resulted in total savings of ₹685 Crore for the airline, further solidifying SpiceJet's financial stability and balance sheet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the development, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “We are pleased to announce the successful resolution of our dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd., marking another significant milestone for SpiceJet. This settlement not only underscores our commitment to financial prudence but also enables us to further fortify our fleet with the acquisition of two airframes."

On February 28, SpiceJet announced that it had mutually settled its $29.9 million ( ₹250 Crore) dispute with Celestial Aviation resulting in savings of ₹235 Crore.

On March 5, SpiceJet announced it had reached settlement terms with aircraft leasing firm, Cross Ocean Partners, resolving a dispute of about $11.2 million ( ₹93 Crore). As part of the arrangement, the airline will also benefit from the transfer of an airframe and an engine at no additional cost, augmenting its operational capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!