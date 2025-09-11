SpiceJet share price jumps 5% on $89.5 million liquidity boost. Details here

SpiceJet share price jumped over 5 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, September 11, in a lacklustre market after the company said it secured a $ 89.5 million liquidity boost through Carlyle settlement. SpiceJet share price opened at ₹33.49 against its previous close of ₹33.06 and rose 5.4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹34.85. However, it pared gains soon and traded 2.24 per cent up at ₹33.80 around 10:25 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was flat at 81,415 at that time.

SpiceJet on September 11 said it had reached a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners, unlocking $79.6 million in cash maintenance reserves for future aircraft and engine maintenance and an additional $9.9 million in cash maintenance credits to offset its lease obligations.

According to the company, this agreement significantly enhances its liquidity and supports its ongoing restructuring efforts.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing restructuring and un‐grounding efforts. The support extended by Carlyle demonstrates their confidence in SpiceJet’s long‐term prospects. This transaction meaningfully reduces our liabilities, strengthens our balance sheet, and positions us well for sustainable growth,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

"These liquidity enhancements are part of the overall settlement agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners and its affiliated entities, under which the lessors shall restructure certain lease obligations totalling $121.18 million in conjunction with the issuance of equity shares aggregating to $50 million," SpiceJet said.

"The settlement agreement also provides for a mechanism under which, in the event lessors realise proceeds above $50 million from the sale of the issued shares, a portion of such excess will be applied to offset future lease obligations," said the aviation company.

Meanwhile, the company, on Friday, 5 September 2025, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year ended 2025-26. The airline recorded a net loss of ₹234 crore in the first quarter, compared to a net profit in the same period a year ago.

SpiceJet share price trend SpiceJet shares have been in the red for the last six consecutive sessions. On a monthly scale, it was down 10 per cent in September till the 10th after a 1 per cent rise in the previous month.

Year-to-date (till September 10), the stock has declined over 40 per cent, hitting a 52-week low of ₹31.25 on August 11. The aviation stock hit a 52-week high of ₹79.90 on September 16 last year.

