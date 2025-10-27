SpiceJet share price jumps 6%, hits 3-month high after airline doubles flight capacity for winter schedule

Budget airline stock SpiceJet gained another 6% in intraday trade on Monday, October 27, to hit a three-month high of ₹40.59 apiece, extending its winning streak to the third straight session and taking cumulative gains to 22.5%.

What led to the sharp rally in SpiceJet shares today? In a statement today, the company said it will operate 250 daily flights during Winter Schedule 2025, up sharply from 125 flights in the preceding summer schedule and 150 flights during the last winter season.

“This represents a 100% increase compared to the Summer 2025 schedule, underscoring SpiceJet’s strong growth trajectory and the rising demand for air travel across domestic and international markets,” the company said.

SpiceJet expects to reach the 250-flight mark once all 19 leased aircraft are inducted into its fleet in the coming weeks. The expanded schedule will be rolled out in a phased manner starting October 26, 2025.

The airline also announced plans to launch nonstop daily flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai, enhancing international leisure travel connectivity from two of India’s busiest metros.

Airline set to double fleet and triple capacity by November 2025 By November 2025, SpiceJet aims to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM) as it scales up operations to meet surging passenger demand and strengthen its network across new domestic and international routes.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said, “This winter marks a significant phase of growth for SpiceJet. Doubling our daily flights is a clear reflection of SpiceJet’s renewed momentum and growth strategy. The steady expansion of our fleet will allow us to enhance frequency on key routes and launch new destinations, delivering more choice, capacity, and value to our passengers.”

