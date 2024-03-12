SpiceJet share price plunges nearly 10% on two senior executives resignations
SpiceJet share price dropped by nearly 10% following the resignation of two top executives. The stock opened at ₹60.57 on BSE, reaching a low of ₹54.60 and a high of ₹60.58 per share.
