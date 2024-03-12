Active Stocks
SpiceJet share price plunges nearly 10% on two senior executives resignations

Dhanya Nagasundaram

SpiceJet share price dropped by nearly 10% following the resignation of two top executives. The stock opened at ₹60.57 on BSE, reaching a low of ₹54.60 and a high of ₹60.58 per share.

SpiceJet share price slumped nearly 10% in Tuesday's session after news of two senior executives resignations. SpiceJet share price today opened at 60.57 apiece on BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of 54.60 and a high of 60.58 apiece. 

SpiceJet has lost two top executives months after it came to light that an aviation firm operated under the identities of their spouses. Sources told Mint of the resignations.

"They were asked to resign. It was unacceptable that the top executives of an airline were entering the same business via their spouses. Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap submitted his resignation a month ago. It has also been some time since Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia put in her papers," one of the sources told Mint.

The announcement that the spouses of Spicejet's chief operational officer Arun Kashyap and chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia had founded a new firm, Sirius India Airlines Private Limited, caused a stir on social media in October 2023.

Additional sources informed Mint that they were both requested to step down. It was unacceptable that the senior managers of an airline relied on their spouses to get into the same industry. Resignation was filed by Arun Kashyap one month ago. Shilpa Bhatia also submitted her papers a while ago.

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST
