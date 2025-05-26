SpiceJet share price rises 4% as court rejects a damages claim

Stock Market Today: SpiceJet share price gained more than 4% during the intraday trades on Monday as the the Delhi High Court Division Bench rejected a damages claim

SpiceJet Details of damages claim rejected by the court SpiceJet on Monday, 26 May 2025 informed the Bombay Stock Exchange or the BSE that the Delhi High Court Division Bench has rejected appeal of KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran for any Damages Claim.

As per the SpiceJet release on the exchanges, the airlines operator SpiceJet said that the Division Bench of Delhi High Court in its order dated May 23, 2025 has dismissed the appeal filed by KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of more than Rs.1300 crore and other claims. These assertions were already previously rejected by the Arbitral Tribunal and then the Delhi High Court, as per SpiceJet.

Also Read | Multibagger jewellery stock PC Jeweller shares edge higher after Q4 results 2025

SpiceJet added that it is important to clarify that KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran initially sought damages of more than Rs.1300 crore during the arbitration proceedings. These claims were thoroughly examined and subsequently rejected by a panel of three retired Supreme Court judges, as per SpiceJet. Following this, KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran appealed to the Single-Judge Bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking the same amount in damages, which was also rejected by the court.

SpiceJet share price movement SpiceJet share price opened at ₹44.10 on the BSE on Monday. The SpiceJet share price at the time of opening was up compared to previous days closing price of ₹43.83. The SpiceJet share price thereafter moved higher to ₹45.78 and this meant intraday gains of 4.45% for the SpiceJet share price.

SpiceJet share price- Other developments SpiceJet remains in news as in May itself it had announced about anUpdate on Fleet Reactivation with the Ungrounding of Boeing 737 NG Aircraft

On May 07,2025 Spice Jet had said that as of 09 May 2025, one more Boeing 737 NG aircraft (Registration Number: VT-SGV) has been successfully ungrounded and reintroduced into our operating fleet.