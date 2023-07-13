SpiceJet share price rises over 5% on fundraising plans; check details1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:44 AM IST
SpiceJet's share price rose over 5% after its promoter, Ajay Singh, offered to invest ₹500 crore to improve the airline's financial status and raise new capital.
SpiceJet share price rose over 5% on Thursday's session following the announcement that the airlines promoter Ajay Singh offered to infuse ₹500 crore into the company to improve the airline's financial status. SpiceJet shares opened at ₹33 apiece on BSE.
