SpiceJet share price rises over 5% on fundraising plans; check details

“Yesterday there was volume based volatility where prices slipped lower in the initial phase however by the day end it ended in positive terrain. Although this stock is an underperformer in the near term there could be a positive traction where possible levels of 34 - 35 can be tested, ideally such underperforming counters should be exited on such bounce, whereas 28 is a support zone for the stock," Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.