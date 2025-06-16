SpiceJet share price rises up to 5% post Q4 results, fundraising updates

Stock Market Today: SpiceJet share price gained up to 5% in the morning trades on Monday post Q4 results that were announced by the company over the weekend. The company also has given fundraising updates

SpiceJet Q4 Results

SpiceJet's strong performance in Q4 enthused the markets, as it reported a strong improvement in profits. SpiceJet on Saturday reported its Q4 performance, and its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 had increased by almost three times. In the March 2025 quarter, the budget carrier reported a standalone net profit of ₹324.87 crore, up 174% from ₹118.9 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.