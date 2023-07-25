comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SpiceJet share price surges 5% as DGCA removes airline from enhanced surveillance regime
Back

SpiceJet share price rose nearly 5% on Tuesday's trading session in response to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) relieving SpiceJet by removing the airline from the enhanced surveillance regime, according to media reports. SpiceJet share price opened at 29.70 apiece on BSE. SpiceJet shares touched intraday high of 31 and low of 29.40. 

Given the issues the SpiceJet reported during the monsoon season of last year, the airline was placed under enhanced surveillance about a fortnight ago in order to take ample safeguards. Before removing the airline from the enhanced surveillance regime, up to 51 spot checks on the carrier's fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 aircraft were carried out across 11 locations in India, according to various media reports.

“The findings (during spot checks) were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the civil aviation regulator said, according to ANI's report.

Following a series of safety concerns with SpiceJet, the regulator requested SpiceJet reduce its overall flying schedule by 50% for eight weeks on July 27 last year. The airline was under 'Enhanced surveillance' throughout this time. On October 30 of last year, the restrictions were removed.

The DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet last year after noticing numerous issues with the airline last year.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, SpiceJet share price fell 22.9% and underperformed its sector by 94.7% in the past year.

“The stock has been a relative underperformer and there are no signs of buying interest. Hence, one should avoid any bottom fishing in this stock," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

HC tells MD of SpiceJet to appear in person

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout