SpiceJet share price surges 5% as DGCA removes airline from enhanced surveillance regime1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST
SpiceJet's share price rose 5% after being removed from enhanced surveillance by aviation regulator DGCA. The airline had been under surveillance due to safety concerns.
SpiceJet share price rose nearly 5% on Tuesday's trading session in response to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) relieving SpiceJet by removing the airline from the enhanced surveillance regime, according to media reports. SpiceJet share price opened at ₹29.70 apiece on BSE. SpiceJet shares touched intraday high of ₹31 and low of ₹29.40.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×