SpiceJet share price surged nearly 9% in intra-day trading on December 19 after the airline announced a settlement with Genesis regarding a $16 million dispute.

Stock Market Today: Shares of airline SpiceJet shot up nearly 9 per cent in intra-day trade on Thursday, December 19 after the company informed bourses that it has reached a settlement with Genesis to resolve over a $16 million dispute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the settlement agreement, SpiceJet will pay Genesis $6 million and Genesis will acquire $4 million in SpiceJet equity at a price of ₹100 per share, a premium of nearly 78 per cent over the last closing price of ₹56.28.

Following the development, the stock rose 8.91 per cent to ₹61.30 apiece on the BSE. At 1.05 pm, the stock was at ₹60.67, up 7.80 per cent. From its 52-week high of ₹79.90, the stock was trading 23 per cent lower but it was up 33 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹46. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet said the settlement with Genesis underscores its continued commitment to restoring financial stability, achieving operational resilience, and reducing legal liabilities. Following this settlement deal, both parties have also agreed to withdraw all ongoing litigations and disputes related to this matter, the company informed via an exchange filing.

The agreement will also result in a significant saving for the airline, said SpiceJet, setting it on a robust path toward long-term growth.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “This settlement marks another crucial step in our journey towards financial stability. We are pleased to have resolved this matter amicably with Genesis through constructive negotiations. This agreement, which includes Genesis acquiring an equity stake in SpiceJet, will significantly reduce our financial liabilities and further strengthen our balance sheet." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Right Track This settlement follows a series of successful resolutions with other lessors, such as Horizon Aviation, Engine Lease Finance Corporation, Aircastle, Wilmington Trust SP, Shannon Engine Support Limited, and Export Development Canada, among others.

In September 2024, Carlyle Aviation agreed to convert $30 million of lease arrears into SpiceJet equity at ₹100 per share, reflecting growing confidence from stakeholders in the airline’s financial and operational recovery.

The airline's recent financial progress has been recognised by Acuité Ratings & Research Limited, which recently upgraded SpiceJet's credit rating by four notches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}