SpiceJet settles ₹755 crore-deal with EDC, to own 13 Bombardier Q400 planes; shares climb 7%
Shares of SpiceJet climbed over seven per cent earlier today after the airline resolved the ₹755-crore deal with EDC, leading to an ownership of 13 Bombardier airplanes.
Spicejet Share Price Today: Shares of SpiceJet climbed over seven per cent earlier today after the low-cost budget carrier settled its ₹755-crore deal with Export Development Canada (EDC) to clear major liabilities. The deal will lead to a comprehensive revitalization of its balance sheet, said SpiceJet in its statement. This settlement is being termed as the biggest breakthrough in the airline's financial restructuring efforts till date.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started