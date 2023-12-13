SpiceJet shares close to 52-week high after allotment of preferential issue. Buy, sell or hold?
SpiceJet shares have delivered more than 50% return to its positional investors in last one month
SpiceJet shares: After taking a pause on Tuesday, SpiceJet share price today witnessed buying interest in early morning session. The aviation stock today opened upside and went on to touch intraday high of ₹59.85 apiece levels on NSE, just 6 per cent away from the 52-week high of ₹63.69 per share. However, profit booking triggered again in SpiceJet shares and the stock made an intraday low of ₹55.70 per share on NSE. Currently, SpieceJet share price is quoting ₹57.15 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started