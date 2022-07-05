SpiceJet shares drop over 2% amid reports of technical glitches in flights

SpiceJet shares drop over 2% amid reports of technical glitches in flights2 min read . 09:48 PM IST
The SpiceJet stock declined 2.33% to close at Rs37.65 apiece on the BSE
NEW DELHI :Amid reports of multiple incidents of technical issues on SpiceJet aircraft in past few weeks, its shares fell by more than 2% on Tuesday.
The budget carrier on Tuesday reported two more incidents of technical malfunction. Its Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing at Mumbai airport after cracks were developed on windshield mid-air.
The SpiceJet stock declined 2.33% to close at Rs37.65 apiece on the BSE. The stock had opened at Rs38.50 and during the session, it touched an intra-day low of Rs37.45.
Commenting on the Delhi-Dubai flight incident, the airline said, “On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked."
“No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft," the company said.
In the last 17 days, total seven incidents of technical malfunction on SpiceJet aircraft have happened. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered probe into Tuesday’s incidents.
About the Kandla-Mumbai flight incident, SpiceJet said, “On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla-Mumbai). During cruise at FL230 (23,000 feet altitude), P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai."
On 2 July, SpiceJet’s Jabalpur-bound flight returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude.
On 19 June, an engine on the budget carrier’s Delhi-bound flight caught fire soon after taking off from Patna airport and the plane had to make an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.
In an another incident on 19 June, SpiceJet’s Jabalpur flight had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.