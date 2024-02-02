SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high on this Budget proposal. Buy or sell?
Stock market today: Spicejet shares are rising after the fresh announcement by the GoI in Budget 2024 under the UDAN Scheme, say experts
Stock market today: SpiceJet shares witnessed strong buying in early morning deals on the post-budget session. Spicejet share price today opened upside at ₹64.50 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹72.50 per share, which is a new 52-week high for the aviation stock. While climbing to this new 52-week high, Spicejet share price surged to the tune of over 13 percent during Friday deals.
