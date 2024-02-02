SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high on this Budget proposal. Buy or sell?

Stock market today: SpiceJet shares witnessed strong buying in early morning deals on the post-budget session. Spicejet share price today opened upside at ₹64.50 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹72.50 per share, which is a new 52-week high for the aviation stock. While climbing to this new 52-week high, Spicejet share price surged to the tune of over 13 percent during Friday deals.

According to stock market experts, SpiceJet share price is rising due to the fresh budget proposals under the UDAN scheme. In Budget 2024, FM Nirmala Sitharaman declared to further continue the existing airport expansion plan and roll out air connectivity in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

As Spicejet is one of the limited listed aviation companies, the market is buying this aviation stock expecting long-term benefits for the company.

Triggers for SpiceJet shares

On why SpiceJet share price rose after Budget 2024, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The GoI has declared expansion of existing airports and toll out new air connectivity for the tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This means that the UDAN scheme is expected to benefit aviation companies in the long term. As SpiceJet is one of the limited listed aviation companies on Dalal Street, bulls are betting high on this aviation stock after Budget 2024."

SpiceJet share price target

Anticipating more upside in Spicejet shares, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Spicejet shares have given fresh breakout today at ₹69 levels and the stock is expected to touch ₹77 levels in near-term. So, SouceJet shareholders may hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹64 apiece level. Fresh investors can buy SpiceJet shares at the current market price for the near-term target of ₹77 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹64 per share level."

Budget 2024 trigger for SpiceJet share

"The aviation sector has been galvanized in the past ten years. The number of airports has doubled to 149. The rollout of air connectivity to tier-two and tier-three cities under the UDAN scheme has been widespread. Five hundred and seventeen new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers. Indian carriers have proactively placed orders for over 1000 new aircraft. Expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2024 speech on Thursday.

