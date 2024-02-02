 SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high on this Budget proposal. Buy or sell? | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 13:01:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.15 1.74%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 656.95 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 278.75 4.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 330.80 2.81%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,459.00 -0.50%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high on this Budget proposal. Buy or sell?
Back Back

SpiceJet shares hit 52-week high on this Budget proposal. Buy or sell?

 Asit Manohar

Stock market today: Spicejet shares are rising after the fresh announcement by the GoI in Budget 2024 under the UDAN Scheme, say experts

SpiceJet shares may go up to ₹77 apiece level as the aviation stock has given fresh breakout at ₹69 apiece level, say experts. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
SpiceJet shares may go up to 77 apiece level as the aviation stock has given fresh breakout at 69 apiece level, say experts. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Stock market today: SpiceJet shares witnessed strong buying in early morning deals on the post-budget session. Spicejet share price today opened upside at 64.50 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of 72.50 per share, which is a new 52-week high for the aviation stock. While climbing to this new 52-week high, Spicejet share price surged to the tune of over 13 percent during Friday deals.

According to stock market experts, SpiceJet share price is rising due to the fresh budget proposals under the UDAN scheme. In Budget 2024, FM Nirmala Sitharaman declared to further continue the existing airport expansion plan and roll out air connectivity in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Also Read: HUDCO share price extends post-budget rally. Jumps 30% in two days

As Spicejet is one of the limited listed aviation companies, the market is buying this aviation stock expecting long-term benefits for the company.

Triggers for SpiceJet shares

On why SpiceJet share price rose after Budget 2024, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The GoI has declared expansion of existing airports and toll out new air connectivity for the tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This means that the UDAN scheme is expected to benefit aviation companies in the long term. As SpiceJet is one of the limited listed aviation companies on Dalal Street, bulls are betting high on this aviation stock after Budget 2024."

Also Read: Suzlon Energy stock price crosses 50 mark for the first time since Aug 2011

SpiceJet share price target

Anticipating more upside in Spicejet shares, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Spicejet shares have given fresh breakout today at 69 levels and the stock is expected to touch 77 levels in near-term. So, SouceJet shareholders may hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at 64 apiece level. Fresh investors can buy SpiceJet shares at the current market price for the near-term target of 77 maintaining strict stop loss at 64 per share level."

Budget 2024 trigger for SpiceJet share

"The aviation sector has been galvanized in the past ten years. The number of airports has doubled to 149. The rollout of air connectivity to tier-two and tier-three cities under the UDAN scheme has been widespread. Five hundred and seventeen new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers. Indian carriers have proactively placed orders for over 1000 new aircraft. Expansion of existing airports and development of new airports will continue expeditiously," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2024 speech on Thursday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App