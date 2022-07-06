SpiceJet shares continue to fall, hit 52-week low level1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM IST
- SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight suffered a mid-air malfunction in its fuel indicator on Tuesday
Shares of SpiceJet continued to fall on Wednesday, declining 7% to hit its one-year low level of ₹35 apiece on the BSE, amid multiple instances of its planes suffering technical glitches in recent weeks. The stock had fallen over 2% on Tuesday, a day when its Dubai-bound plane was diverted to Karachi due to malfunctioning of the fuel indicator.