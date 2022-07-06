SpiceJet shares continue to fall, hit 52-week low level

According to officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator is investigating all the seven incidents. SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft made an emergency landing at Karachi airport at around 9:15 am after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds.