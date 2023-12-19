SpiceJet shares hit new 52-week high after company expresses interest in acquiring Go First
Continuing their upward trend for the second consecutive trading day, SpiceJet shares surged by 7.77% today, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹69.20 apiece. This follows a substantial 20% surge in the previous trading session.
