Continuing their upward trend for the second consecutive trading day, SpiceJet shares surged by 7.77% today, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹69.20 apiece. This follows a substantial 20% surge in the previous trading session.

SpiceJet's stock has been garnering attention in recent weeks due to various positive developments. Today, the company announced its interest in acquiring Go First and outlined its intention to submit an offer after conducting a thorough due diligence process on the financially troubled carrier.

"SpiceJet Limited has expressed interest with the Resolution Professional of Go First and wish to submit an offer post-diligence with a view to creating a strong and viable airline in a possible combination with SpiceJet," the company said in today's exchange filing.

Go First filed for bankruptcy in May this year after reporting a loss due to "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half of its 54 Airbus A320neos. Notably, an Indian airline has voluntarily applied for bankruptcy protection to renegotiate its contracts and debt for the first time.

SpiceJet's board has recently approved and initiated the process of raising fresh capital of about US$270 million via a mix of equity and warrants. With the fresh round of funding, the company targets to double its fleet in 12–18 months, un-grounding certain aircraft and leasing some more.

On December 4, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed an insolvency petition by aircraft lessor Willis Lease Finance Corporation, which is claiming dues. In August, SpiceJet allocated more than 48 million shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues totaling ₹2.31 billion (about $28 million).

Meanwhile, SpiceJet's domestic market share rose to 6.2% in November from 5% in October. In passenger load factor or capacity utilisation for November, SpiceJet witnessed the highest level at 90.8% as compared to 90.1% in October.

For the September quarter (Q2FY24), the company reported a net loss of ₹428 crore. This marked a significant improvement compared to the net loss of ₹835 crore in Q2FY23, primarily attributed to a decrease in expenses.

Total expenses for Q2FY24 stood at ₹2,175 crore, reflecting a decline from the ₹2,935 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Meanwhile, total income stood at ₹1,725 crore, lower than the ₹2,101 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

