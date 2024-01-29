SpiceJet shares jump 6% on ₹900 crore funding buzz. Do you own?
SpiceJet share price has surged to the tune of 120% in the last six months
Stock market today: SpiceJet shares have been in uptrend for the last six months. The aviation stock has risen from around ₹29.25 per share level to ₹65.40 per apiece level on NSE, delivering to the tune of 120 per cent in the last six months. After the news reports as quoted by the news agency PTI, SpiceJet share price attracted buying interest of Dalal Street bulls during morning deals.
