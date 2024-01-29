 SpiceJet shares jump 6% on ₹900 crore funding buzz. Do you own? | Mint
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:40:00
SpiceJet shares jump 6% on ₹900 crore funding buzz. Do you own?

 Asit Manohar

SpiceJet share price has surged to the tune of 120% in the last six months

Stock market today: SpiceJet share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹65.40 apiece on NSE, just ₹3.820 away from its existing 52-week high of ₹69.20 per share. (Photo: Bloomberg )Premium
Stock market today: SpiceJet share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 65.40 apiece on NSE, just 3.820 away from its existing 52-week high of 69.20 per share. (Photo: Bloomberg )

Stock market today: SpiceJet shares have been in uptrend for the last six months. The aviation stock has risen from around 29.25 per share level to 65.40 per apiece level on NSE, delivering to the tune of 120 per cent in the last six months. After the news reports as quoted by the news agency PTI, SpiceJet share price attracted buying interest of Dalal Street bulls during morning deals.

SpiceJet share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of 65.40 apiece on NSE, registering over 6 per cent on Monday. The PTI has reported that around 900 crore funding is coming to the aviation company this month.

"In an internal note to the senior staff on Monday, the airline said it now has a substantial bank balance of more than 900 crore, including 160 crore received as an installment under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)," PTI quoted adding, "The carrier, which had been facing multiple headwinds in recent months, has so far received around 1,000 crore under the ECLGS. The latest installment came recently after its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh infused funds into the airline."

Spicejet share news

In the last one month, SpiceJet share price has ascended to the tune of 6.50 per cent while in the last one year, the aviation stock has risen from 34.50 to 65.40 apiece level, delivering to the tune of 85 per cent return to irs positional shareholders in this time.

Last week, the airline announced it has received the first tranche of 744 crore as part of the total 2,250 crore being mopped up through the issuance of securities on a preferential basis.

On December 12, the airline said it would raise fresh capital of 2,250 crore through the issuance of securities. During a meeting with the airline's senior officials, Singh emphasised the importance of judicious spending and that he will personally oversee all major expenditures.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 02:13 PM IST
