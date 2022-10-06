SpiceJet shares jump on report of likely receiving additional govt loan1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 09:57 AM IST
- SpiceJet shares surged about 9% to ₹42 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals
Shares of SpiceJet Ltd surged about 9% to ₹42 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals after a report said that the Indian budget airline carrier is expected to receive an additional ₹1,000 crore loan under the government's modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as the airline is in need of funds to sustain heavy cost burden and pay pending dues.