SpiceJet shares locked in 20% upper circuit limit on fundraising plans
SpiceJet shares are locked in the 20% upper circuit limit at ₹52.29 apiece in today's trade. In the current year, the company's shares have generated a return of 34.42%, bringing an end to three consecutive years of weak performance.
SpiceJet shares were locked in the 20% upper circuit limit at ₹52.29 apiece in today's trade. This is also the stock's new 52-week high. The significant uptick was driven by the company's announcement of plans to raise fresh funds to settle its dues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started