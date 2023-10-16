SpiceJet shares plummet 11% as report says Rakesh Gangwal doesn’t wish to invest in airline
SpiceJet shares have been declining since the beginning of CY23, with a decrease of 18.19% to date. While this is a notable decline, it is significantly less compared to the substantial 43% drop experienced in CY22.
SpiceJet shares witnessed an 11% decline, reaching ₹38.72 apiece, during Monday's trading session. This drop came on the heels of an impressive 19.4% surge in the previous trading session on Friday (October 14), during which the shares reached a one-year high of ₹43.8 apiece.
